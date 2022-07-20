All smash, no grab: man caught on film attempting to rob jewelry store with a brick

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Wisconsin man left a jewelry store empty-handed after a failed smash and grab attempt using a brick.

Surveillance footage from a Kay Jewelers, approximately 15 miles outside of Milwaukee, shows a man entering the store at 1 p.m., pulling a brick out of his pocket and repeatedly hurling it at a jewelry case.

Halfway through the attempted robbery, the man put his sunglasses on to protect his eyes from the flying shards of glass.

Despite the criminal’s best efforts, the case splintered on his 9th attempt but only enough for his brick to fall in.

The criminal was chased off by a store employee before he was able to retrieve his brick – or anything else – from inside the jewelry case.

The suspect reportedly drove off in a tan, 2013-2015 Chevrolet Malibu without registration affixed.

The Menomonee Falls Police Department recently released the video of the June 1 incident in hopes of identifying the suspect who has been on the run since.

"We’d still like to find out who this is and make an arrest," Captain Gene Neyhart told Fox 6.

"The video has become popular if not viral… I think, sometimes when you have a crime committed midday, a blatant offense like that is always concerning to the public."

The unsuccessful suspect is described as "medium skin tone, approximately 5’07"-6’00", medium build, tattoos on his right arm/forearm and a beard," according to a statement by MFPD.