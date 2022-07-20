Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

All smash, no grab: man caught on film attempting to rob jewelry store with a brick

The Kay Jewelers brick-throwing suspect left the jewelry store empty-handed

By Rachel Paik | Fox News
Milwaukee man fails to break in to Kay Jewelers box with brick

Milwaukee man fails to break in to Kay Jewelers box with brick

A man in Wisconsin tried and failed to break in to a Kay Jewelers box, in video released by the Menomonee Falls Police Department.

A Wisconsin man left a jewelry store empty-handed after a failed smash and grab attempt using a brick.

Surveillance footage from a Kay Jewelers, approximately 15 miles outside of Milwaukee, shows a man entering the store at 1 p.m., pulling a brick out of his pocket and repeatedly hurling it at a jewelry case. 

Halfway through the attempted robbery, the man put his sunglasses on to protect his eyes from the flying shards of glass. 

Despite the criminal’s best efforts, the case splintered on his 9th attempt but only enough for his brick to fall in.

The suspect repeatedly smashed a brick into a jewelry case but failed to break it open.

The suspect repeatedly smashed a brick into a jewelry case but failed to break it open. (Menomonee Falls Police Department)

The criminal was chased off by a store employee before he was able to retrieve his brick – or anything else – from inside the jewelry case.

The suspect reportedly drove off in a tan, 2013-2015 Chevrolet Malibu without registration affixed.

The suspect reaching into his cargo shorts to grab his brick as he was walking into the jewelry store.

The suspect reaching into his cargo shorts to grab his brick as he was walking into the jewelry store. (Menomonee Falls Police Department)

The Menomonee Falls Police Department recently released the video of the June 1 incident in hopes of identifying the suspect who has been on the run since. 

"We’d still like to find out who this is and make an arrest," Captain Gene Neyhart told Fox 6.

Police say the suspect fled in a tan, 2013-2015 Chevrolet Malibu without registration affixed.

Police say the suspect fled in a tan, 2013-2015 Chevrolet Malibu without registration affixed. (Menomonee Falls Police Department)

"The video has become popular if not viral… I think, sometimes when you have a crime committed midday, a blatant offense like that is always concerning to the public." 

The unsuccessful suspect is described as "medium skin tone, approximately 5’07"-6’00", medium build, tattoos on his right arm/forearm and a beard," according to a statement by MFPD.

Rachel Paik is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant.