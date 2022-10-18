Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Small plane crashes into Ohio car dealership, killing 2

The OH crash damaged vehicles in the lot, sparked a fire that sent dark plumes of smoke spewing into the air

Associated Press
Small plane crashes into Ohio car dealership, killing 2

A small plane crashed into a car dealership parking lot near the border of Ohio and West Virginia early Tuesday, killing two people on board and sparking a large fire.

The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about 7:15 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The pilot and another person on board were killed. The crash damaged several vehicles at the dealership and sparked a fire that sent dark plumes of smoke spewing into the air, but no one on the ground was injured. It wasn't known if anyone was in the dealership at the time of the crash.

The plane had apparently departed about 30 minutes earlier from John Glenn International Airport in Ohio, but it was not immediately clear where it was headed. The two victims were the only people in the plane, authorities said, and their names have not been released.

FLORIDA SMALL PLANE CRASHES INTO HOME, KILLING 2 PEOPLE ON BOARD

A small plane crashed in the parking lot of an Ohio car dealership. Both passengers died in the crash.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Marietta is along the Ohio River on the border between Ohio and West Virginia.