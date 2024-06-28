Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sex Crimes

Sketch shows attempted rape suspect in broad daylight attack on woman tanning in famous park

Central Park attack took place in broad daylight, NYPD says

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Coyote spotted strolling through Central Park Video

Coyote spotted strolling through Central Park

A "large" coyote was recently seen walking through Central Park in Manhattan. Brett Cohn captured footage of the animal around the Cherry Hill area. See the unexpected appearance!

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The NYPD has released a sketch of a man wanted for a Central Park attempted rape that targeted a young sunbathing woman in the country's most high-profile city park.

The sketch shows the man with a short beard and bags under his eyes and wearing a baseball cap.

Police said earlier this week that the 21-year-old victim had been sunbathing by herself when a strange man approached and exposed himself.

She got up to run away, but he chased her down and tackled her from behind, according to authorities.

WOMAN SEXUALLY ASSAULTED WHILE SUNBATHING IN CENTRAL PARK, SUSPECT AT LARGE

Composite sketch shows a man with beard and a hat in black and white images

The Central Park suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s, about six feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a light-colored shirt and shorts. (NYPD)

She escaped after a struggle and went to a hospital for a check-up but was not physically injured, according to authorities.

It happened in Central Park around 1:30 p.m. Monday near 104th Street and West Drive.

Police described the suspect as a Black man in his 30s, of medium build and about six feet tall with curly hair. 

He was wearing a light-colored shirt and shorts.

Crime scene in Central Park

Police tape off scene where a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while sunbathing in the park.   (Fox News)

MIGRANT ARRESTED IN BROAD DAYLIGHT RAPE OF 13-YEAR-OLD IN NEW YORK PARK

Police are asking anyone with information on the attacker to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Authorities have stepped up patrols in the park in response to the attack.

Earlier this month, another shocking sex crime took place in a park in Queens.

Police said an illegal immigrant suspect forced two 13-year-olds into the woods, tied them together by the wrists and raped one of them before stealing their phones and running off.

Press conference in Central Park about woman sexually assaulted

Authorities in NYC gave an update after a woman was allegedly nearly raped in Central Park while sunbathing. (X/@NYPD News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police arrested Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, a 25-year-old from Ecuador, after a group of good Samaritans spotted him walking near a deli and held him down until police arrived.

That attack happened June 13 at Kissena Park, about three miles from where the New York Mets play at Citi Field and near the site of the 1964 World's Fair and the U.S. Open. The victim also went to school in the neighborhood.

Fox News' Stepheny Price contributed to this report.