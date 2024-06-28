Sketch shows attempted rape suspect in broad daylight attack on woman tanning in famous park

The NYPD has released a sketch of a man wanted for a Central Park attempted rape that targeted a young sunbathing woman in the country's most high-profile city park.

The sketch shows the man with a short beard and bags under his eyes and wearing a baseball cap.

Police said earlier this week that the 21-year-old victim had been sunbathing by herself when a strange man approached and exposed himself.

She got up to run away, but he chased her down and tackled her from behind, according to authorities.

She escaped after a struggle and went to a hospital for a check-up but was not physically injured, according to authorities.

It happened in Central Park around 1:30 p.m. Monday near 104th Street and West Drive.

Police described the suspect as a Black man in his 30s, of medium build and about six feet tall with curly hair.

He was wearing a light-colored shirt and shorts.

Police are asking anyone with information on the attacker to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Authorities have stepped up patrols in the park in response to the attack.

Earlier this month, another shocking sex crime took place in a park in Queens.

Police said an illegal immigrant suspect forced two 13-year-olds into the woods, tied them together by the wrists and raped one of them before stealing their phones and running off.

Police arrested Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, a 25-year-old from Ecuador, after a group of good Samaritans spotted him walking near a deli and held him down until police arrived.

That attack happened June 13 at Kissena Park, about three miles from where the New York Mets play at Citi Field and near the site of the 1964 World's Fair and the U.S. Open. The victim also went to school in the neighborhood.

Fox News' Stepheny Price contributed to this report.