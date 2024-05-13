Skeletal remains found in New Jersey identified as NYC man last seen in 2011

The skeletal remains of a New York City man missing since 2011 were recently identified after being discovered in New Jersey, authorities said Monday.

The remains were those of Kevin Morris, 21, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Morris was 32 when he was reported missing in October 2011.

He was last seen on Staten Island. He told his friends he was going to visit his girlfriend, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Morris had no known physical or mental problems, authorities said. Investigators were unsure how he ended up in New Jersey.

The remains were discovered in June 2021 in Galloway Township.

"The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation by the Major Crimes Unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and anyone that may have information regarding his death or disappearance are encouraged to contact law enforcement," the prosecutor's office said.

An autopsy was performed on the remains in 2021, but beyond identifying the remains as Morris, authorities have not released any further information from the procedure.

It is unclear at this time how Morris died.