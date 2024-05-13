Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey

Skeletal remains found in New Jersey identified as NYC man last seen in 2011

Kevin Morris, 32, was last seen in Staten Island and allegedly told friends he was going to visit a girlfriend

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The skeletal remains of a New York City man missing since 2011 were recently identified after being discovered in New Jersey, authorities said Monday. 

The remains were those of Kevin Morris, 21, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Morris was 32 when he was reported missing in October 2011. 

He was last seen on Staten Island. He told his friends he was going to visit his girlfriend, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. 

Morris had no known physical or mental problems, authorities said. Investigators were unsure how he ended up in New Jersey. 

COLORADO MOM SUZANNE MORPHEW'S AUTOPSY RESULTS REVEAL CAUSE, MANNER OF DEATH

Missing person Kevin Morris

Human remains found in 2021 in New Jersey were identified as those of New York City resident, Kevin Morris. (Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office )

The remains were discovered in June 2021 in Galloway Township.

"The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation by the Major Crimes Unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and anyone that may have information regarding his death or disappearance are encouraged to contact law enforcement," the prosecutor's office said. 

UTAH HUNTER FINDS SKELETAL REMAINS OF MAN MISSING SINCE 2019 IN REMOTE MOUNTAINS

An autopsy was performed on the remains in 2021, but beyond identifying the remains as Morris, authorities have not released any further information from the procedure. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear at this time how Morris died.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.