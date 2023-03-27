Six injured after Minnesota parking lot shooting

Six people are recovering after being shot in a Minnesota parking lot Sunday night.

Brooklyn Center police say they responded around 6:45 p.m. for the shooting off the 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found multiple casings in the parking lot, but no victims.

"Eventually it was discovered that upwards of 50 or more casings were located by three different caliber weapons," a Facebook press release reads.

The location of the shooting is near the Girl Scouts Service Center, FOX 9 Minneapolis reports.

MINNESOTA ATTORNEY WARNS ABOUT 'INSIDIOUS' BILL FOR 'TRANS REFUGE,' SAYS PARENTAL RIGHTS WILL BE STRIPPED

Several Girl Scout vehicles appeared to be struck by bullets and damaged.

While on the scene, officers checked with local area hospitals and were notified that one gunshot victim arrived at one. Eventually, five other victims arrived at the same hospital. All six victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

MINNESOTA ADVANCES 'TRANS REFUGE' BILL OPPONENTS SAY WOULD STRIP CUSTODY FROM NON-CONSENTING PARENTS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Multiple detectives were called in to assist in the investigation. At this time, we have several active leads that we are pursuing. We don’t believe this was a random act and the general public is not at risk. Currently, we do not have any suspects in custody," Commander Tony Gruenig wrote on Facebook.

Officers told a FOX 9 reporter they believe the incident started with a prearranged fight in the parking lot that had nothing to do with the Girl Scouts.

Juveniles - reportedly between the ages of 15 and 18 years old - are included in the six gunshot victims, and all are expected to recover.

Hennepin County crime lab and patrol division assisted in the investigation.

Brooklyn Center is the same city Daunte Wright, an unarmed Black man, was killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in April 2021.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.