Simone Biles alleged abuser Larry Nassar spends $10,000 in prison but avoids paying victims, report says

Larry Nassar, the disgraced former USA Gymnastics team doctor whom Simone Biles has accused of sexually abusing her, reportedly spent more than $10,000 behind bars through an account that covers commissary, email and phone expenses instead of paying financial restitution to his victims.

The revelation emerged Wednesday as U.S. prosecutors asked a judge to order the Federal Bureau of Prisons to transfer all money in Nassar's prison account — about $2,000 — to help provide restitution to five victims as part of his 60-year child porn sentence, according to the Associated Press. They said Nassar, who also was convicted in state court of sexually assaulting female gymnasts, has paid only $300 in penalties despite receiving $12,825 since he was incarcerated in a federal prison more than three years ago.

"The notion that anybody in the Justice Department would let this happen is just revolting," John Manly, a lawyer who is representing some of Nassar’s alleged victims, including Biles, told The Washington Post.

BILES RETWEETS MESSAGE FROM GYMNASTICS COACH ALLUDING TO LARRY NASSAR ABUSE

"The timing of this, with my client being unable to compete because of what happened to her, couldn’t be more upsetting... they’re allowing the worst child predator in American history to spend thousands of dollars on himself and pay $8 a month to his victims," he added. "Something is completely broken and needs to be fixed."

Nassar, 57, still owes roughly $57,000 in restitution and a $5,000 special assessment, according to a motion U.S. prosecutors filed with U.S. District Judge Janet Neff in Grand Rapids. They said federal law requires that money Nassar receives in prison be applied to his restitution obligation.

Deposits that have gone into Nassar’s prison account have included a total of $2,000 from two federal stimulus checks in January and March.

A 2017 court document linked to Nassar’s federal plea requires minimum $25 payments over three month periods to cover what he owes in the federal judgments, according to The Washington Post.

But while behind bars in central Florida, Nassar has spent more than $10,000 through an account that covers commissary, email and phone costs, the newspaper adds.

Hundreds of girls and women have said Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment when he worked for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.