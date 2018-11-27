Should parents be banned from visiting school lunchrooms?

A school system on the Connecticut shoreline has stirred strong emotions by banning parents from having lunch with their young children at the town's schools.

Tara Ochman is chairman of the Darien Board of Education. She said so many parents had begun attending lunch that principals felt they were affecting the day-to-day running of the elementary schools.

While some parents said it was time to stop a disruptive practice, others have protested that the change has deprived them of cherished time to check in on their children.

Elementary school policies vary widely on parent visits. Some allow it on children's birthdays or other special occasions. In some areas districts say it's not an issue at all because parents do not or cannot visit because of work or other obligations.