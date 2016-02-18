Should high school punishments go on college applications?

They are basic yes-no questions that ask whether a college applicant ever got into trouble in high school. Yet they're anything but simple, say some who want run-ins at school or with the law taken out of the college admissions equation.

Advocates, school districts and even some colleges share concerns about youthful mistakes haunting students into adulthood, especially minority students.

The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law on Thursday joined a call for the removal of discipline questions from the Common Application used by more than 620 colleges and universities. The Center for Community Alternatives in Syracuse, New York, has issued similar appeals.

At a time of heightened vigilance against campus shootings and terrorism, admissions officials say questions about student discipline are seen as a necessary piece of a much larger picture.