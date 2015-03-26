Shoplifting suspect dies while detained at Walmart

Authorities have identified a shoplifting suspect who died after a fight with Walmart security workers outside a Southern California store.

Los Angeles County Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter said Tuesday that an autopsy was pending to determine how 41-year-old Jose Marcos Picazo died Friday.

Police found the Azusa man restrained by Walmart loss prevention officers and in need of medical help. He died later at a hospital.

Investigators say Picazo was seen leaving the store without paying for several items, including clothing and body wash.

Wal-Mart Stores spokeswoman Dianna Gee says two security officers have been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Picazo's family says he had no reason to steal from the store because he had just received a government assistance check.