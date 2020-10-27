Girlfriend of man fatally wounded in Chicago-area police shooting accuses cops of letting him die

The girlfriend of the man shot and killed during a police traffic stop in a Chicago-area city last week said Tuesday that Waukegan police let her boyfriend die after they opened fire at the car she was driving.

Tafara Williams, 20, spoke from her Illinois hospital bed where she has been recovering since the Oct. 20 shooting in Waukegan, which is roughly 40 miles north of Chicago. She was driving and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette, was in the passenger seat when they were shot during a traffic stop, while both were seated inside the vehicle, officials have previously said.

"They allowed him to die,” Williams said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference with attorneys and family. “They wanted us to bleed out on the ground.”

Williams, a mother of two children, including a 7-month-old whom she had with Stinnette, recalled through tears how she lost control of the car and crashed.

“The officer was shooting at us. The car ended up slamming into a building,” she recalled. “I kept screaming, ‘I don’t have a gun.’ But he kept shooting.”

Williams said she and Stinnette had their hands up.

“I kept asking him, why, why he was shooting,” she continued. “Marcellis kept shaking … My blood was gushing out of my body. The officers are yelling. They wouldn’t give an ambulance until we got out the car.”

The officer who opened fire, identified only as a Hispanic man, was fired on Friday by Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles, who said in a brief statement that the officer, a five-year veteran of the department, had committed “multiple policy and procedure violations.”

Stinnette was taken to an area hospital, but could not be saved.

Officials said they are likely to release the video this week.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.