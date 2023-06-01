Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Shooting at Louisville mall sends one person to the hospital

The KY mall shooting started as an altercation between 2 groups, a police chief said

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Louisville mall, according to local police.

At least one shot rang out inside Mall St. Matthews during an "altercation" between two groups Wednesday afternoon that left one member with a gunshot wound in the arm, St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson told The Associated Press.

Police believe there is no existing danger to the public. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. and remained isolated to the groups, Wilkerson said.

OFF-DUTY CHICAGO POLICE OFFICER SHOT AFTER MOVING GARBAGE CANS BLOCKING ALLEYWAY

Kentucky Fox News graphic

A mall shooting isolated to two groups that had an altercation sent one person to a hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Everyone involved — including the person struck by the bullet — fled the scene, according to Wilkerson. WAVE 3 News reported that the injured person was brought to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Police are reviewing nearby store surveillance footage as part of an ongoing investigation, Wilkerson said. No suspect has been taken into custody.