Sheriff: Man killed, shot at police for more than 30 minutes

Authorities say a man fired on police officers for more than 30 minutes before officers fatally shot him in South Carolina.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says no officers were hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon, although one deputy was pinned down behind his sheriff's SUV.

Lewis says the suspect yelled he was going to finish the deputy off as he kept firing shots at the vehicle. The sheriff's office sent a picture on Twitter of a police SUV with a dozen bullet holes in the windshield.

Lewis said at a news conference that an officer was called to a neighborhood in Huger to investigate someone speeding.

Lewis says the suspect had a handgun, rifle and shotgun.

Huger is 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Charleston.

The man's name wasn't released.