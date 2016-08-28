Sheriff investigates after video shows 4-year-old boy being thrown off a bridge into a river

A 4-year-old boy was thrown off a Washington state bridge into a river, prompting possible charges against the boy’s mother and a male acquaintance, Q13 Fox reported.

The boy survived the fall Wednesday. It was not known if he suffered any serious injuries, the Seattle station reported Saturday.

Video of the boy being thrown off the Devonshire Bridge over the Wynochee River in Montesano was posted to Facebook Thursday, the station reported.

It had been shared more than 150,000 times as of Sunday.

Deputies with the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office interviewed the boy’s mother after being called to the scene, the station reported.

The deputies recommended that prosecutors charge her with reckless endangerment and the male acquaintance with reckless endangerment and criminal trespassing, according to the station.

The deputies were contacted by Kaylub Fawley, who shot the video Wednesday, KING-TV reported.

“As soon as he hit the water, my heart sank, I felt so bad, I didn’t know what to do,” he told the station.

The stationed reached out to the boy’s mother through a friend but was told she declined to comment.

