Sheriff: 3 killed by Amtrak train in Calif.

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy says three men have been struck and killed by an Amtrak train.

Deputy Jeff Gordon says the train was en route from San Diego to Union Station in downtown Los Angeles shortly before 9 p.m. Monday when the conductor spotted three people on the tracks in Commerce. Gordon says the conductor applied the brakes, but couldn't stop in time.

Authorities initially reported two men were struck and pronounced dead at the scene and the third person was missing. The third victim was found later.

Gordon says homicide detectives are investigating.

Commerce is about eight miles south of downtown Los Angeles.