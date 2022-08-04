Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

Shelter in place lifted in West Virginia city after ‘minor’ incident at chemical plant

Kanawha County officials said chlorine leaked at a Clearon plant

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A shelter in place was issued in a West Virginia city after officials reported "a minor chemical incident" early Thursday.

The order was issued around 6:20 a.m. in South Charleston, and was lifted about 35 minutes later, Kanawha County officials said.

County officials said a 30-gallon barrel of a chlorine-based substance leaked at the Clearon plant and had created a haze and smell, West Virginia Metro News reported. 

The South Charleston Fire Department had responded to the scene.

South Charleston is located about 4 miles west of the state capital Charleston.