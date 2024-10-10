Expand / Collapse search
Colorado

Several trapped, 11 rescued in Colorado mine after equipment malfunction

The Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek has been closed to mining for decades, but is still open for tours

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
More than 10 people were trapped inside a Colorado mine and 11 others were rescued after an "equipment malfunction," authorities said Thursday. 

The Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek is closed for mining, but open for tours, and takes visitors 1,000 feet underground.

The Mollie Kathleen Mine

Entrance to the Mollie Kathleen Mine in Cripple Creek, Colo. The historic mining town just south of Colorado Springs. Tourists flock here to learn of the area's Gold Rush legacy and to experience a slice of the infamous Wild West.  (Nina Raingold/Getty Images)

"This was due to an equipment malfunction. The mine did not collapse," the Teller County Sheriff's Office posted online. 

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is also responding to this incident. 

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he was aware of the situation. 

The Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine Tour is a popular tourist attraction.

The Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine Tour is a popular tourist attraction. (Google Maps)

"I have spoken to the Teller County Sheriff and County Commissioners and will stay in touch through the course of this rescue effort," he said in a statement. "The state is assisting Teller County and sending resources to rescue those inside the mine. We will do everything possible and assist the county to ensure a speedy and safe resolution of the situation."

