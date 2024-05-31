Expand / Collapse search
California

'Serial slingshot shooter’ found dead days after he’s arrested for terrorizing neighborhood

Police arrested the 81-year-old suspect after neighbors complained of a 'quality of life' issue

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
An 81-year-old man who was arrested near Los Angeles Thursday for tormenting neighbors by being a "serial slingshot shooter" died just one day after his release from jail.

Azusa police said Prince Raymond King was released from jail custody on May 28, and died the next day, May 29, at his home from natural causes. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner attributed his death to heart disease.

Authorities were first called to King's home after neighbors turned to police regarding their "quality of life," complaining that King was breaking windows, windshields and nearly hitting people with ball bearings. 

Nearly a dozen residents came forward and said that King had terrorized the neighborhood for ten years.

Neighborhood in California with police SUV

Neighborhood residents complained of being victimized for up to a decade by the elderly slingshot menace. (Azusa Police Department)

During a search of King’s residence, ball bearings and a slingshot were recovered, Azusa police said

Following his arrest, he was charged with five counts of felony vandalism and two counts of misdemeanor vandalism for allegedly targeting his neighbors’ property with a slingshot.

His next court date was set for June 17 for a preliminary hearing.

Azusa is about 25 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

