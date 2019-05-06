Chicago 'car bomber' sentence to be handed down Monday

Chicago's Adel Daoud will learn his fate in federal court Monday afternoon -- nearly seven years after he pressed the detonator on what he thought was a 1,000-pound car bomb outside a Chicago bar that was designed to level the block and kill hundreds.

Prosecutors are pushing for a 40-year-prison term while the defense says Daoud should be out by 2021.

The case is one of the longest-running, and perhaps strangest, terrorism cases in Chicago's history and is by no means cut and dry.

Standing before federal Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman in orange jail clothes and leg chains, Daoud apologized during his three-day sentencing hearing last week for agreeing to go along with the terror plot and claims he no longer harbors a desire to kill.

"I'm sorry for taking the court's time, for making my parents cry, for making a bad name for the Muslim community and I'm sorry to the United States of America," he said Wednesday.

Daoud, who is now 25 years old, said he listened in disbelief to secret FBI recordings of him talking about killing non-Muslims. He said he kept asking himself: "Can that really be me?"

Troubled by his lengthy Internet ramblings, the FBI opened its investigation into Daoud in May 2012. Two months later, Daoud crossed paths with an undercover agent he believed to be the cousin of someone he had been chatting with online. Daoud continued to espouse radical ideas in his taped conversations with the undercover agent and even suggested potential targets for an attack, including Chicago's Navy Pier, bars, military offices and the Woodfield Mall.

He ultimately decided on setting off a car bomb at the popular Cactus Bar and Grill. When the undercover agent warned Daoud "people are going to die," Daoud responded, "Yeah, that's the point. It has to be at least a hundred people."

Daoud, who is from the Chicago suburb of Hillside, was arrested in an FBI sting in September 2012 after pushing a button on a device he believed would trigger a real bomb. Undercover agents supplied Daoud with a fake bomb, however.

Daoud entered an Alford plea in November, saying at the time that he accepted the "factual basis" of the charges against him but denied culpability and maintained his innocence.

In addition to the federal terrorism charges, Daoud was also convicted of soliciting an agent's slaying and for attacking an inmate in jail.

Daoud was supposed to go on trial in 2016, but Coleman ruled he was mentally unfit. The judge said Daoud sincerely believed the Illuminati and other shadowy figures were out to get him.

Last week, prosecutors played a video of Daoud in a car heading to the Chicago bar. In it, his hands are cupped in a prayer-like pose and he could be heard asking God to make the attack successful and acknowledging it would be the first "but not our last" attack.

Daoud's lawyer Thomas Durkin argued his client's demeanor made it obvious he has mental issues and that prosecutors could have structured a sting around a less serious crime, like sending money to a terrorist group "to get him off the street." Instead, he said, the government wants Daoud locked up for "mass murder based on something they created."

“This kid, this American kid who was lost at sea, deserves a chance to have a life,” Durkin said.

Prosecutor Barry Jonas noted that the defense pointed to how Daoud suggested an attack with "flying cars" as proof he was psychologically unstable.

"Flying cars actually exist, judge," Jonas said. "He talked about putting bombs in flying cars."

The prosecutor, who cited magazines describing planes with retractable wings, added, "It's chilling."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.