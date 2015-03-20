Senate report: Former Homeland Security watchdog lacked independence, was easily influenced

A Senate subcommittee says the Homeland Security Department's former acting inspector general was too cozy with the White House appointees whose activities he was supposed to oversee.

A Senate homeland security subcommittee has issued a 27-page report about Charles K. Edwards. The report says he improperly rewrote, delayed or classified reports to accommodate the department. It says he also asked for guidance from senior Homeland Security Department officials instead of his own staff.

The Inspector General's Office is supposed to operate independently. But the subcommittee report says Edwards often emailed updates on investigations and audits to the department's chief of staff and acting general counsel.

Edwards left his post and took a job in the department late last year.