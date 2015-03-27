Semitrailer in Conn. not a danger to public

FBI agents and police officers surrounded a tractor-trailer at a travel stop on Interstate 95 in Connecticut on Friday night after a report of suspicious activity, but they found that the truck posed no danger to the public, authorities said.

A town official had said that police told him the truck was possibly carrying explosives, but none were found during a search, FBI spokesman William Reiner said.

No weapons were found either, state police Sgt. Shawn Corey said.

Asked about the reports of explosives, Corey said state police "didn't think there were explosives. It was suspicious activity."

The truck company's owner complained of suspicious activity about 4 p.m. Friday, Corey said. He didn't give details about the complaint or name the company. Authorities were asked to look out for the truck, and it was spotted in Branford, about 80 miles north of New York City.

A man and a woman who were in the truck were being interviewed and expected to be released Friday night, Corey said. No arrests were expected.

Corey said he didn't know where the truck was coming from or where it was headed.

In nearby New Haven on Wednesday, two men were found in a Mercedes with what appeared to be a pipe bomb, ammunition, gas masks and other materials. Authorities say it's unclear whether they planned to use the explosives because they are not talking to investigators. Both were being held on $500,000 bond.