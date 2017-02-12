Self-proclaimed Ku Klux Klan 'imperial wizard' found dead

A Missouri man who described himself as a leader of the Ku Klux Klan was found dead Saturday, three days after he was reported missing.

Frank Ancona, 51, of Leadwood, was found on a bank of the Big River near Belgrade Saturday by a family fishing in the area, Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobson told the Park Hills Daily Journal.

According to Fox 2 Now, police consider Ancona's death to be suspicious and have taken one person into custody in relation to the investigation. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Ancona described himself as an "imperial wizard" of the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. A website for the group features a photo of Ancona in a white hood and robe standing in front of a burning cross.



The paper said it had quoted Ancona in the past about reports to curb lealetting by the group in the town of Desloge.

