Security officer shoots, kills suspected burglar at Dallas Apple store, police say

A security guard fatally shot an armed burglar inside a Dallas Apple store Tuesday morning, according to police.

The shooting took place around 2:30 a.m., police said in a press release. At that time, the store was open because of overnight construction, Fox 4 reported.

A police spokesman said the store’s back door was open so construction workers could go in and out. The suspect, clad in body armor and armed with an assault rifle, entered the rear of the building “in an attempt to commit a robbery,” Sgt. Warren Mitchell said.

The burglar then allegedly tried to disarm a security guard who was sitting by the door. The security guard pulled out his weapon and fired “multiple shots at the suspect,” Mitchell said.

The burglar fled the store but collapsed in an alley. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

“The loss of life is a tragedy and we are grateful that no one else was involved. Apple cares deeply about the safety of our customers and employees and we are committed to providing a secure environment for all who enter our stores,” the company said in a statement.

The case is being investigated by the Dallas Police Department’s Special Investigations United because the security guard is a retired Dallas cop.