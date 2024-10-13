Man in possession of firearms arrested outside of Trump rally in Coachella Valley

Authorities in California announced that an arrest was made prior to former President Donald Trump's rally in California on Saturday.
Just before 5 pm, deputies assigned to Trump’s rally in the Coachella Valley contacted the driver of a black SUV at a checkpoint at the intersection of Avenue 52 and Celebration Drive.
The male driver, who officials identified as Vem Miller, a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas, was found to be illegally in possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine.
Officials said Miller was taken into custody without incident and later booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.
"This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event," the Riverside Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Deputy Coronado at the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station by calling (760) 836–1600.
This is a developing story, please check back for more details.