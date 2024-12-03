Secret Service confirms agent opened fire on carjackers outside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's home

A Secret Service agent opened fire on carjackers outside the home of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen early Tuesday morning, the Secret Service confirmed to Fox News Digital.

USSS Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi says an agent on protective assignment in northwest Washington, D.C., fired on a group of individuals driving a sedan near the home. He said there is currently no indication that a person was injured, and further investigation is being handled by the Metro Police Department.

"At approximately 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a U.S. Secret Service special agent working a protective assignment in the 2900 block of Stephenson Place NW observed a sedan with multiple occupants who were attempting to open car doors along the street. As the sedan approached the agent, a confrontation occurred between the agent and the car’s occupants. The agent discharged their service weapon, but there is currently no evidence to indicate anyone was struck," Guglielmi said.

"The suspects fled the scene in the sedan, and a lookout was issued to local law enforcement. There was no threat to any protectees during this incident and no protectees were harmed. The officer involved shooting incident is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department Internal Affairs Division’s Force Investigations Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer involved shootings in the District of Columbia. The facts and evidence in the case will be independently reviewed by the United States Attorney’s Office," he added.

It remains unclear whether Yellen was inside her home at the time. No suspects have been identified.

The incident comes months after another would-be carjacker was shot in July when he pointed a gun at a U.S. Marshal assigned to protect the home of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Two Deputy U.S. Marshals were on-duty working a protective detail on the 2100 block of 11th Street NW around 1:15 a.m. when Kentrell Flowers, 18, exited a silver minivan and approached one of the unmarked Marshal’s vehicles, D.C. Metropolitan Police said in a criminal complaint.

Flowers pointed a handgun at the Deputy U.S. Marshal through the driver-side window in an apparent attempt to carjack him, according to police.

The Deputy Marshal pulled out his service firearm and fired approximately four times at Flowers through the window, according to a police criminal complaint. A second Marshal from another vehicle also responded and fired his service weapon.

The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to Fox News at the time that the Deputy U.S. Marshals involved in the shooting incident were assigned to the unit that protects the residences of U.S. Supreme Court justices, though the agency said it could not discuss specifics of protective security details.

Flowers was shot in the mouth and rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries .

Authorities recovered a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson with 8 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition in a 13-round capacity magazine, according to the complaint.