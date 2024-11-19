Second-grader 'traumatized' after being hung in school bathroom during 'horseplaying' incident: report

A 7-year-old Maryland student is feeling "traumatized," his mother says, after being found hanging in an elementary school bathroom during an incident that officials say was a result of "horseplaying."

The second-grader from C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School in Waldorf is recovering Tuesday after being rushed to a children’s hospital late last week, according to Fox5 DC. His parents told WUSA9 that he suffered bruises to his neck and that "this is not something he’s going to just get over overnight."

"He’s traumatized. It’s going to take time," the child’s mother reportedly added.

In a letter sent home to parents on Friday, principal Carrie Burke wrote: "This afternoon, two of our students were reportedly horseplaying in a school bathroom when one student’s jacket got caught on a stall door hook."

"The student was not able to free themselves and the other student involved was also not able to help them. This student left the bathroom to seek help from staff and reported the incident to administrators," Burke continued. "Administrators responded and were able to assist, but staff called 911 for additional precautionary medical support. Due to privacy reasons, I am not able to share any additional details with you."

Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Maria Navarro then announced Monday that "Disciplinary consequences following the Charles County Public Schools Code of Student Conduct are being imposed due to the serious nature of this incident."

"As of today, we have gathered additional statements from staff and students and completed a thorough review of school camera footage. Based on our investigation so far, we have no reason to believe this was race-related or there was any intent for anyone to be hurt," she said.

The district did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Charles County Public Schools said over the weekend that "The incident is an active investigation and the school resource officer and police are assisting school administrators with this process."

The boy’s mother told Fox5 DC that her son was sent to a children’s hospital on Friday before being discharged Saturday.

"We want it to be the last time it happens. I want to bring awareness to every county in the world. Prince George’s, Calvert County, St. Mary’s County, Charles County. I want it all over. We need hall monitors. Somebody needs to monitor the kids... We just need answers," she said to the station.