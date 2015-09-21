Expand / Collapse search
Seattle teachers approve labor contract with school district, vote to end strike

SEATTLE – Teachers in Seattle have approved a labor contract with the school district, officially ending a weeklong strike that had delayed the start of school for 53,000 students.

The walkout began Sept. 9 in Washington state's largest school district and was suspended pending the outcome of Sunday's vote by the 5,000-member union. The sides reached a tentative agreement last week that allowed the first day of school to begin Thursday.

Members of the Seattle Education Association ratified the three-year deal at a meeting Sunday in downtown Seattle. The contract gives teachers a 9.5 percent pay raise over three years, guaranteed 30-minute recesses for elementary students and more teacher input over standardized tests.

Educators had complained that the high cost of living in a city with a booming population of well-paid tech workers was pricing them out.