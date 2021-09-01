Seattle shootings: Man kills attempted robbery suspect; 2 others wounded in separate incidents, police say

A Seattle man shot and killed a suspect who attempted to rob him in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Tuesday, one of three separate shootings that unfolded in a 24-hour period across the city, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of East John Street at 1:12 a.m. and found a 24-year-old man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound, Seattle police said. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 39-year-old man at the scene told patrol officers that he shot the man after the 24-year-old attempted to rob him, police said. Detectives were continuing to interview the alleged victim to learn what led to the shooting.

In a separate shooting incident, a 58-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach in the city’s Greenlake neighborhood at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, police said. She was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Witnesses told officers that a suspect robbed the woman on the street and then shot her.

A third unrelated shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Pioneer Square neighborhood, police said. Officers located the 20-year-old victim, but he refused to speak with them.

Medics at the scene discovered a gunshot wound to the man’s abdomen and he was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Witnesses told officers there was a fight prior to the shooting, but could not provide a suspect description. Police found a single shell casing at the scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the unrelated shootings.

The three shootings occurred on the same day that Interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz spoke about the recent increase in gun violence throughout the city.

Diaz said that so far this year, 104 separate shooting incidents resulted in 135 victims, Q13 FOX reported. He also called on the city council to fund 1,400 officers to help with the city’s policing.

"If the department was not in the midst of a staffing crisis, I’d have highly visible officers in neighborhoods suffering this violence," Diaz said.