CRIME
Published

Threats against Trump family, media, other targets get Seattle man 5 years behind bars

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A Seattle man was sentenced to five years in prison Friday for making threats against President Trump’s family, members of the media and synagogues.

Chase Bliss Colasurdo, 27, was arrested last May after he posted a photo on Instagram of a gun pointed at a picture of Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and adviser.

SEATTLE-AREA MAN ARRESTED IN THREATS AGAINST TRUMP FAMILY

He pleaded guilty to threatening to bomb synagogues, hurt media members in Southern California and to making online threats to Kushner and Donald Trump, Jr.

Colasurdo was arrested after he bought a bulletproof vest and ammunition. He also tried to buy a gun but was denied after being flagged by the Secret Service.

He has a history of severe mental illness and paranoid delusions, authorities said.

U.S. Attorney Brian Moran said the case is a "frightening intersection of mental illness and weapons."