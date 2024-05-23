Seattle man has casual response after leading police on dramatic chase: 'Can I get a cigarette?'

Body camera video released by police in Seattle shows the moments when they say they located a man in a stolen car, tried to stop him from speeding away, pursued him while he ran over two people in tents and finally apprehended him after he was hiding out in a dumpster.

It all happened around 5:40 a.m. May 5, when officers spotted what they believed to be a stolen vehicle with a man in the driver's seat sleeping near Sixth Avenue South and South Snoqualmie Street, police said. Bodycam footage showed officers placing multiple tire deflation devices under the wheels of what appeared to be a white Toyota Camry.

Officers announced the "terminator devices" deployed to give the unidentified suspect an opportunity to voluntarily comply, but he sped off anyway, causing three tires to flatten, police said.

A chase ensued, and the 30-year-old suspect could be seen hitting tents that had people inside. Police said two individuals in the tents were hurt, while others had to jump out of the way to escape injury.

FLORIDA DEPUTY SMASHES WINDOW TO RESCUE 1-YEAR-OLD LOCKED IN HOT CAR

The unidentified suspect continued speeding away from officers until the car stopped operating. The suspect could then be seen hopping fences before hiding in a dumpster. He was located by a K-9 and ordered to stand up.

Despite the dramatic pursuit, the suspect was rather casual when giving himself up.

"Can I get a cigarette or something?" the suspect asked while officers commanded him to get out of the dumpster prior to his arrest.

"I'm getting out, man. Chill out," the suspect said in response to the commands.

WASHINGTON PILOT WHO HAD GONE MISSING FOUND DEAD IN PLANE THAT CRASHED IN FORESTED AREA

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police say the suspect was legally prohibited from having a firearm, but they found a gun somewhere on the route the vehicle had gone on. The vehicle was towed from the freeway on-ramp that the suspect had abandoned it on.

The two people who were hit by the car were treated for their injuries at the scene.

The suspect was arrested on charges of vehicular assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.