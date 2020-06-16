Expand / Collapse search
Seattle
Seattle reaches deal with 'CHOP' to remove temporary roadblocks, replace with concrete barriers

Police chief seeks peaceful resolution; chief correspondent Jonathan Hunt reports from Seattle.

The city of Seattle and protesters occupying the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest” have reached an agreement that will remove temporary roadblocks put in place by protesters and replace them with concrete barriers, Fox News has been told.

The concrete barriers are being installed in the middle of Pine Street, running East and West, and will split the road for both pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.