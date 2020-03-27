Seattle coronavirus hospital workers forced to pay for parking win battle

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The City of Seattle is taking action after hospital nurses complained about having to pay for parking amid the coronavirus crisis.

A free-parking program began Thursday for nurses and other hospital staffers on the front line of the coronavirus crisis, according to a report.

The announcement came a day after Fox 13 Seattle interviewed a nurse about the situation.

Brittney Campbell told the station that she used to take public transit to work at Harborview Medical Center, but started taking her own car as a social distancing precaution.

As an employee, she gets an employee parking discount but it was still costly, the station reported. All-day parking at the hospital costs $20 a day.

“For those of us who have to come here every day, it’s a big deal,” Campbell said.

Seattle mayor Mayor Jenny Durkan announced that the city would establish free-parking zones for coronavirus health care workers at six hospitals and at test centers for the virus, Fox 13 reported.

“No health care worker should spend an extra ounce of energy worrying about parking before they work a long shift to care for our community,” Durkan said.