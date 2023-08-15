Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

Seattle-area police officer on service detail for VP Kamala Harris' visit falls onto freeway

The motorcycle officer fell off an on-ramp 50 to 60 feet onto Interstate 5 and was taken to a hospital, authorities said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A Seattle-area motorcycle police officer on service detail for Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to the city was injured Tuesday when he fell off an on-ramp and landed on the lanes of an interstate freeway, authorities said. 

The Bellevue Police Department said the officer fell 50 to 60 feet off the Michigan Street on-ramp and landed in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5. 

Harris Seattle visit

The southbound lanes on Interstate 5 were closed while authorities transported a Bellevue motorcycle police officer who fell onto the freeway Tuesday.  (Seattle Department of Transportation)

The 39-year-old officer was taken to the Harborview Medical Center and was conscious and alert, police said. 

Traffic was briefly stopped on the freeway so the officer could be taken to the hospital. The Washington State Patrol is investigating. 

Harris, joined by Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, was in Seattle touting the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act on its one-year anniversary, along with addressing climate change and building a clean energy economy. 

Kamala Harris Inflation Act

Vice President Kamala Harris, center, tours McKinstry's facilities with CEO Dean Allen, left, and Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash. after giving remarks ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act. (AP)

It was Harris' second visit to Seattle. She visited in October 2022 to announce a roughly $1 billion grant for electric buses.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.