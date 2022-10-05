Search for missing Florida Keys couple, dog suspended by Coast Guard

The Coast Guard is suspending its search for two Florida Keys boaters and their dog who have been missing for a week.

The branch's Southeast district named the missing couple, saying Omar Millet and Betsy Morales were last seen near Wisteria Island.

Millet contacted Coast Guard Sector Key West Command Center watchstanders at 11 p.m. ET on Sept. 27, reporting that his vessel's anchor line had broken and that the vessel was adrift.

Due to Hurricane Ian, the sector was unable to immediately launch rescue assets and crews, but provided emergency instructions and established a communication schedule.

FLORIDA DISABLED MOTHER RESCUED FROM FLOODED HOME BY FORMER NORTH CHICAGO POLICE OFFICER DURING HURRICANE IAN

At approximately 1:30 a.m. ET on Sept. 28, Sector Key West Command Center watchstanders were unable to make contact with the pair, and Coast Guard air and surface assets were launched to begin search efforts.

Crews and partner agencies searched more than 15,171 square miles for the vessel amid hurricane conditions – an area larger than the state of Maryland.

The agencies deployed included the U.S. Navy, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, as well as the Coast Guard Station for Key West and the Coast Guard Air Stations for Miami and Clearwater.

FLORIDA DEPUTIES RESCUE AMERICAN FLAG FROM FLOODED AFTER HURRICANE IAN

"Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Omar Millet and Betsy Morales," Lt. Cmdr. Elizabeth Tatum, search and rescue mission coordinator for the Key West sector, said in a statement. "The decision to suspend a search is never easy and is only made after careful consideration of all the available facts."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The search has been suspended pending new information. Anyone who has information on Millet and Morales' whereabouts is asked to call Sector Key West watchstanders at 305-292-8727.