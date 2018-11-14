Search for missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs continues as FBI investigates additional video, sheriff says

Roughly a month after the disappearance of Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs, the FBI is looking into more surveillance video that was captured from a widened territory near the residence where her deceased parents were discovered, the sheriff said on Wednesday.

On top of the roughly 80 recordings originally obtained by the FBI, the agency has broadened its investigation to include surveillance videos that were taken beyond the county, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told The Associated Press. The recordings were being investigated at the agency’s Milwaukee office, he added.

Closs, 13, vanished on Oct. 15 after her parents were fatally shot at their home in Barron County. The sheriff's office and the FBI's Milwaukee office have teamed up to investigate the grisly murders, as well as locate the missing teen. Investigators believe the teen was kidnapped.

Following the cryptic 911 call that came in from Denise Closs’s cellphone the night of the incident, authorities arrived at the scene four minutes later. However, all of the responding law enforcement cars had originated from the same direction, leaving open the possibility of a getaway, Fitzgerald told the outlet.

"You can back out of your driveway in a minute and still be two minutes ahead of us," the sheriff said. "There's lots of roads to turn on to be out of the area quickly."

Dashcam video from the squad cars was also reportedly reviewed for any potential leads.

Authorities have continued to search for the motive behind the crime.

"I’m really looking to see if they were targeted or if it was a random attack," Fitzgerald told Fox News. "This is the question I think about every night before I go to bed."

"It appears targeted but I can't 100 percent say that it is," he said. "And I don't know who the target was."

Roughly 25 tips come in daily, Fitzgerald told The Associated Press, also saying he believes that the 13-year-old is alive somewhere.

"I have a gut feeling she's still alive,” Fitzgerald said. “I've always been a glass-half-full kind of guy.”

