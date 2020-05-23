Search for missing Colorado mom leads authorities to riverfront property

The search for a missing Colorado woman took investigators to a riverfront property where construction was taking place.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, disappeared after going on a bike ride on Mother’s Day.

Local media saw the FBI, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office at the property on the Arkansas River near Salida, sifting through dirt for the missing woman all day Friday.

They said the search was “based on information developed during the Suzanne Morphew missing person case,” Fox 21 Colorado Springs reported.

SEARCH FOR MISSING COLORADO WOMAN TURNS UP 'PERSONAL ITEM' BELONGING TO HER

The property owner hired Morphew’s husband to lay dirt as part of the construction project, CBS 4 Denver reported.

“The property owner is fully cooperative with law enforcement and is not connected with the disappearance of Ms. Morphew,” investigators said in a statement.

Barry Morphew has pleaded for his wife’s safe return in a Facebook video.

HOME OF MISSING COLORADO MOM SUZANNE MORPHEW CORDONED OFF BY INVESTIGATORS

“Please, we’ll do whatever it takes to get you back,” he says in the video. “We love you and miss you, and the girls need you.”

The sheriff’s office issued a statement Friday afternoon knocking down rumors that the missing woman had been found.

Investigators have reported finding a personal item of Morphew's: Her bike.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The search at the property was slated to resume Saturday. Investigators have created a tip line for anyone with more information: (719) 312-7530.