Search continues in Grand Canyon for missing Texas hiker

Authorities were still searching Wednesday for a Texas doctor who was reported missing at the Grand Canyon while on trip to visit several of the country’s national parks.

Park officials say Sarah Beadle, 38, of Fort Worth had reservations to stay at Bright Angel Campground on Tuesday but never arrived, the National Park Service said in a statement.

She was hiking down the South Kaibab Trail with two children who were found safe, although it was unclear why they became separated, Fox4 in Dallas reported.

Beadle’s backpack was found near the junction of the trail she was on and the River Trail.

Officials say that Beadle, a mother of five, is an experienced backpacker who had hiked the Grand Canyon previously, in 2002.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.