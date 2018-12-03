Schools: Teacher won't return after 'bloody Indian' comment

Officials say a teacher at an Albuquerque high school will no longer work for the school district after she was accused of calling one Native American student a "bloody Indian" and cutting the braid of another.

Albuquerque Public Schools spokeswoman Monica Armenta said the relationship between the district and Cibola High School teacher "was severed." Armenta wouldn't say whether the teacher resigned or was fired.

The statement followed calls from the Navajo Nation president for cultural sensitivity training within the schools as a result of the Oct. 31 incident.

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye says the teacher's acts were part of a "Halloween stunt." He says one teen's parents told him it was traumatizing.

Armenta says the district's superintendent contacted the students' parents to tell them the employee would no longer teach at the school as of Friday.