©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

School suspends girls, says rape-awareness note was bullying

Associated Press
In this Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 photo provided by Shael Norris, high school sophomore Aela Mansmann, 15, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, left, stands with her brother Aidan, 13, as he displays a placard during a school walkout, in Cape Elizabeth. The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine is calling on a federal court to stop the suspension of Aela Mansmann who accused an unnamed person of sexual assault. Aela and Aidan participated in the school walkout meant to protest the suspension of Aela and two other students. (Shael Norris via AP)

PORTLAND, Maine – The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine is calling on federal court to stop the suspension of a high school student who was punished for bullying after she charged the school failed to address concerns about sexual assault.

The organization filed a motion Sunday in Maine asking for a temporary restraining order against the Cape Elizabeth district.

Sophomore Aela Mansmann is appealing a suspension for posting a note that said: "There's a rapist in our school and you know who it is." The district says her actions broke an anti-bullying policy.

The school principal has said a male student believed he was the target of the note and that he felt unsafe at school.

Superintendent Donna Wolfrom declined to comment Tuesday.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the superintendent's last name to Wolfrom, instead of Wolfram.