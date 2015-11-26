School: Seventh-graders who bullied redheads were mimicking episode from TV's 'South Park'

School officials in a Boston suburb say they are outraged by a bullying incident in which a group of middle school students kicked other students with red hair during a break in classes.

A statement from Melrose Public Schools says the seventh-graders were imitating an episode from the TV cartoon series "South Park" when they sought out redheads last Friday at the Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School.

The school's assistant principal, Jamie Parsons, apologized to the students who had been kicked and spoke to their parents.

The school has reviewed surveillance tapes of the incident and has contacted police about the possibility of "appropriate action" being taken against the children who were involved.