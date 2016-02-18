School district sorry for sending out sarcastic 'Hurt Feelings Report'

A Delaware school district is sorry if it hurt anyone’s feelings by mistakenly sending an email home to parents that ridiculed “whiners” and “wimps.”

The “Hurt Feelings Report,” an Internet meme that sarcastically solicits complaints from aggrieved parties, was attached by mistake to an email the Brandywine School District sent home to parents as part of a promotion for an “Exercise Your Brain” event, according to The News Journal.

“How long did you whine?”and “Which feelings were hurt?” asks the form, which includes boxes for the “whiner’s name” and the “date feelings were hurt.” One portion provides check boxes for reasons like “I am a wimp,” “I want my mommy” and “Two beers is not enough.” Another provides space to “Tell us in your own sissy words how your feelings were hurt, as if anyone cared.”

Variations of the form have circulated on the Internet for years. A district spokeswoman told the newspaper that an unnamed employee had screwed up.

"This was an embarrassing mistake, but it was just that – a mistake," Alexis said. "It should not have happened, and we apologize for the error."

A parent who alerted The News Journal to the memo called it "completely offensive and mocks children who are bullied in schools."

But other parents took the email attachment in stride.

"If the children didn't see it, what is the problem?" one father told the paper. "It was a dumb prank, but I don't think it was malicious."

Anna Mendez, of the San Clemente, Calif.,-based National Association of People Against Bullying, said the Brandywine School District should consider additional anti-bullying education and counseling in light of the document being sent out.