Satanic Temple to send 'Hail Satan' decals to Kansas town that reversed ban on 'God' from police cars

The Satanic Temple (TST) is reportedly planning to send car decals praising the devil to Haven, Kansas, after the small town's city council made headlines for reversing a ban on placing "In God We Trust" on its police cruisers following a local uproar.

The TST's decal text includes, "Valor, Pride, Integrity, Hail Satan," "Protect, Serve, Hail Satan," "One Nation, Hail Satan," as well as "Duty, Honor, Community, Hail Satan."

TST spokesperson Lucien Greaves confirmed to Fox News that his organization would be sending the designs over to the city. Haven Mayor Adam Wright told Fox News he had not been notified by any source regarding the satanic decals.

Templates of the TST's decals were first posted to Twitter by author and atheist activist Hemant Mehta, who was retweeted by TST's official Twitter account.

TST's involvement comes after the town of approximately 1,200 people drew national attention when its city council voted unanimously on May 2 to remove "In God We Trust" decals from the city's police cars.

The city attorney said the decision emerged from a desire to maintain a separation between church and state , according to local KWCH. The original motion was introduced by council member Sandra Williams, who did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

On May 16, the city council voted 3-2 to reverse its decision after backlash from the local community.

Haven Police Chief Stephen Schaffer told Fox News Digital that he felt "personally attacked" by the city council's previous decision and how they went about it, but that he and his three-man force would submit to the city council's authority regardless of what they decided.

Williams advised Schaffer that the city council did not want the police department to be a forum for discussing God, according to the Salina Post. Schaffer said to Fox News he was told a citizen had complained.

Noting how "In God We Trust" is the national motto, he said he thought nothing of it when one of his officers approached him last year, asking to place the phrase on one of the cruisers.

Schaffer said another point of contention was that he posted Psalm 46:1 on the department's Facebook page, which reads, "God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble." The Scripture quote, he explained, was in response to a local 12,000-acre brush fire in March that killed one person and destroyed 35 homes, 92 outbuildings and 110 vehicles.

Family members of one of his officers lost three homes in the conflagration, Schaffer said.

"Somebody took offense to that, as well," he said, adding that he removed it from the department's page and also took down "He Is Risen" and "Happy Easter" after it proved controversial.

"Figured there wouldn't be a problem with that either, but I guess there was," Schaffer said.

Schaffer said "hundreds" in the community have reached out to him to express their support, but he remains reluctant to wade into controversy again.

"I tell people all the time that they're in my thoughts, they're in my prayers, and I'll continue to pray for them, for healing and peace, or whatever the case may be," he said.

"I just probably won't include Scripture on there anymore," he added.

Austin Borden, one of the council members who changed his vote, told Fox News he was taken aback by the attention to the story, and that his original intention was "to keep the vehicles as they have always been for decades, which was to remain neutral and inclusive to all without giving any opportunity of offending any citizen regardless of their beliefs."

Borden emphasized he is pro-Christian.