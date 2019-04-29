Sarah Sanders: We must call out antisemitism, bigotry and racism for what it is

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Monday morning to discuss the fatal shooting at a San Diego synagogue on Sunday, and stressed the importance of condemning hate in America.

The shooter, a 19-year-old nursing student named John Earnest, released a manifesto prior to the shooting, filled with a tirade of abuse directed towards people of the Jewish faith.

"We have to call out this type of antisemitic behavior, racism, bigotry. We have to call it out," Sanders said Monday. "We have to continue to identify and make sure that people know it is evil and look at it right in the face call it exactly that."

She also said President Trump reached out directly to the rabbi targeted during the shooting to offer his and the country's condolences.

Sunday's shooting is the latest in hate-motivated attacks in America and took place just a few months after a gunman shot seven people dead at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh last October.

One ABC analyst argued Trump needs to "look in the mirror" and consider that "the words he uses ... inflame a part of what's going on in America."

Sanders called the statement "outrageous" and a "complete misrepresentation" of the president and his goals.

"I don't think anything we could be further from the truth," Sanders said. "We have a president that has a heart for people. He cares about people, he cares about this country. He wants to see it succeed on every single level.

"Words like that are not helpful to this process at all, we're looking for how we can actually change people's hearts. The president has condemned not only this act but all acts of evil, hatred, racism, and bigotry and we will continue to do that."

Sanders added that she knows the president and the rest of his administration are working to ensure that people of all religions feel safe wherever they worship.