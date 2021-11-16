Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco
San Francisco police sergeant charged in Rite Aid robbery, report says

Cole's lawyer says his client has been battling an addiction and called it a 'sad story all around'

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
A San Francisco police sergeant was charged last week with second-degree robbery after being arrested earlier this month for alleged robbery at a Rite Aid in San Mateo, according to a report.

KTVU reported that Sgt. Davin Cole is expected to be arraigned on Thursday. Cole was off duty at the time and allegedly armed with a revolver, the station reported, citing court documents. The station, citing sources, reported that he never pulled the gun during the Nov. 3 incident.

Cole, a 27-year veteran, was placed on unpaid leave pending an internal investigation. He is also accused of resisting arrest. 

Sgt Davin Cole seen in 2017.

Sgt Davin Cole seen in 2017. ( SFPD Mission Station)

Anthony Brass, Cole’s lawyer, told the station that his client has been dealing with an opioid addiction that started after he suffered a bite from a K-9 in 2010.  He said it was a "sad story all around."

Brass and the police department did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News. He told KTVU that his client "managed to be a high-functioning addict."

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.