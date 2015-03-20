San Francisco police say 2 men arrested in connection with drive-by shooting that wounded 8

San Francisco police say two men have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that wounded eight people.

Police say 25-year-old Curtis Warren and 24-year-old Verle Jones, both of San Francisco, were taken into custody in Emeryville on Monday afternoon.

Warren and Jones each face eight counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

Police say eight people were wounded when a man got out of a silver Volkswagen Jetta and began arguing with another man in a group standing on a corner in the city's Tenderloin area Sunday night.

The gunman walked back to his car, got a gun and began shooting at the group. The victims were treated at a hospital and later released.

Police had originally said seven people were wounded.