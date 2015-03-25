San Francisco parks worker arrested in fatal hit and run of mother who was with baby daughter

Police have arrested a San Francisco parks worker on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit and run in the death of a woman who was run over while relaxing with her baby daughter and dog in a park.

Police say 57-year-old Thomas Burnoski of San Francisco was taken into custody Friday in connection with Thursday's incident at Holly Park in the Bernal Heights neighborhood.

Authorities say Christine Svanemyr, her baby and dog were on the grass when a maintenance vehicle from the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department hit her and left the scene.

Burnoski, who is currently in jail, has been employed with the parks' department since 2006.

"On behalf of the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim of a tragic accident that occurred at Holly Park this afternoon," Park Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg said in a statement. "This is a devastating day for all. The Recreation and Park Department is cooperating fully with the San Francisco Police Department as they investigate this accident."

The police hit-and-run unit was investigating, police spokeswoman Tracy Turner said.

Investigators went door to door looking for surveillance video and spoke to witnesses.

Supervisor David Campos, whose district includes Holly Park, said the Board of Supervisors would look at the rules governing park vehicles.

"The idea that you can go into a park with your baby and be run over is impossible to imagine," he told the Chronicle. "Something went wrong here. We can't have anything like this happen again."