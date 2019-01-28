San Francisco man's skull fractured in mugging near historic Fisherman’s Wharf

A 32-year-old San Francisco man was knocked unconscious and left with a fractured skull Saturday night just a few blocks from the historic Fisherman's Wharf after he was attacked by six men, police said.

San Francisco police said they responded to a robbery report in the city’s North Beach neighborhood around 10:36 p.m.

SFGate reported that the six suspects approached the victim from behind and knocked him unconscious before taking his backpack and phone.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the report said. His identity was not released.

Authorities have made no arrests in connection with the attack, the report said. Details of the suspects were not immediately released, KNTV reported.