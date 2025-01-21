San Diego wildfires force mandatory evacuations amid dangerous wind conditions

Mandatory evacuations are expanding in Southern California early Tuesday as two wildfires are burning in San Diego County, with powerful Santa Ana wind gusts creating "dangerous fire conditions," officials say.

Both the Lilac Fire and Pala Fire, which started early this morning near Bonsall and Pala Mesa, respectively, are threatening homes and businesses, according to Cal Fire.

"Mandatory evacuation orders are in place, and I cannot stress enough the importance of evacuating immediately and listening to first responders," San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond wrote on X.

"Santa Ana winds are creating dangerous fire conditions -- please do not wait to leave if you are in an evacuation zone," he added.

As of Tuesday morning, the Lilac Fire has burned approximately 50 acres with a moderate rate of spread, Cal Fire says.

The Pala Fire has consumed about 30 acres and officials say they have stopped its forward rate of spread.

Evacuation orders have been issued for communities in proximity to the Lilac Fire.

"Be prepared to evacuate should conditions change. If you feel you are in danger, GO!" the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office warned on X.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said "Right now, critical (fire weather) extends all the way down into San Diego County, and elevated (fire weather) goes into the high deserts."

The National Weather Service recorded wind gusts of nearly 90 mph late Monday night in portions of San Diego County.

The region has been placed under a High Wind Warning until later this afternoon and a Red Flag Warning until tomorrow night.