San Antonio officer dies 12 days after being shot in head during high-speed chase

A San Antonio police officer shot in the head by fleeing robbery suspects has died of his injuries.

Authorities announced Friday that 31-year-old Robert Deckard died at a San Antonio hospital, 12 days after being shot during a high-speed chase.

Police Chief William McManus said in a statement that the Deckard family thanked the community for prayers and support in recent days.

Deckard's family issued a statement earlier in the week saying there was nothing more doctors could do to save the officer. His organs will be donated in the coming days.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Police arrested 28-year-old Jenevieve Ramos and 32-year-old Shawn Ruiz Puente in the shooting. The chase ensued after a convenience store robbery. Both have been charged with aggravated assault of a public servant.