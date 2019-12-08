Sacramento State student appears to slap former College Republicans president on video

A video has emerged online of a Sacramento State student appearing to slap the former president of the College Republicans repeatedly on Friday -- and police said they're investigating.

Their scuffle was said to have originated with an online Facebook argument over a mutual friend’s anti-abortion post the previous day, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Hill allegedly commented on the post: “I hope that kid on your page dies of whatever cancer they have,” prompting a back-and-forth with Johnson, the report said.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Their dispute carried into a Friday morning class where Hill allegedly hurled an expletive at the former president of the Sacramento State College Republicans, the Bee reported.

After class, Johnson and a friend confronted Hill, the report said. In a video recorded by Johnson, Hill appeared to slap Johnson before leaving the building.

Johnson’s friend could be seen restraining Hill, who appeared to slap Johnson’s phone out of his hand before walking away a second time.

In a statement to the school’s newspaper, Hill apologized for “lunging at Floyd’s phone” but accused Johnson of provoking him.

Responding to the incident on the school’s Facebook page, Sacramento State President Robert Nelson said he was “deeply disturbed and appalled to learn that there was a fistfight on campus today between two students.”

“We are investigating the situation, but I want to make it unequivocally clear that violence is never the answer.”

Johnson has filed a report with Sacramento Police, Chief Mark Iwasa said. Charges were pending amid an ongoing investigation, he said.

Neither Johnson nor Hill immediately responded to Fox News' requests for comment.