S. California man who rammed repo man's tow truck charged with felony vandalism

California prosecutors have charged a 46-year-old man with felony vandalism for ramming a U-Haul truck into a tow truck when he saw his vehicle was being towed.

Bernard Veldhuizen of Tustin faced arraignment in Orange County Friday, two days after the incident led to an 11-hour standoff with SWAT officers outside his home. During the standoff, the bare-chested man yelled out a window and threw out a laptop computer, among other things.

Sheriff's spokesman Jim Amormino says financial troubles apparently led to the man's reaction when he spotted the tow truck hooking up to his vehicle early Wednesday.

The crash put a dent in the fender of the tow truck. The tow truck driver, who wasn't hurt, towed the car.

